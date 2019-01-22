Winter weather cancels flights, after-school activities across suburbs

A mix of rain, sleet and snow is expected to fall across the area from noon until midnight, the National Weather Service is forecasting.

A winter weather advisory has been issued for the area. The advisory expires at midnight for Cook, DuPage and Kane counties.

The advisory is in effect until noon Wednesday for Lake and McHenry counties.

Mixed precipitation will begin this afternoon, with as much as an inch of rain expected to fall. One-tenth to two-tenths of an inch of ice could be on roads, officials said.

All after-school activities have been canceled at districts U-46 and 300.

Buffalo Grove at Crystal Lake South and Jacobs at St. Viator boys basketball games have been canceled.

Go to Emergency Closing Center for a complete list of cancellations and closures.

More than 200 flights have been canceled at O'Hare as of 11:30 a.m., ABC 7 Chicago is reporting. Midway has had 41 flights canceled.

Meteorologists said 1 to 3 inches of snow is expected to fall across the same area later this afternoon and evening.

In Lake and McHenry counties, mixed precipitation is expected to begin this afternoon before snow moves in tonight and lingers through Wednesday morning. Northern suburbs could see 3 to 5 inches of snow by the time the storm ends.

Total ice accumulations in Lake and McHenry counties are expected to reach one tenth of an inch.

People are urged to slow down and use caution when driving as the weather will create slippery road conditions that could impact their evening commute, officials said.