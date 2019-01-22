Rain, sleet, snow could affect your afternoon commute

A mix of rain, sleet and snow is expected to fall across the area from noon until midnight, the National Weather Service is forecasting.

A winter weather advisory has been issued for the area.

Mixed precipitation will begin this afternoon, with as much as an inch of rain expected to fall. One-tenth to two-tenths of an inch of ice could be on roads, officials said.

Meteorologist said 1-3 inches of snow is expected to fall across the same area later this afternoon and evening.

In Lake and McHenry counties, mixed precipitation is expected to begin this afternoon before snow moves in tonight and lingers through Wednesday morning. Northern suburbs could see 3-5 inches of snow by the time the storm ends.

Total ice accumulations in Lake and McHenry County are expected to reach one tenth of an inch.

People are urged to slow down and use caution when driving as the weather will create slippery road conditions that could impact their evening commute, officials said.