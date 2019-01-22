Rain, ice create road dangers; snow to fall especially north

A mix of rain, snow and sleet is hitting the suburbs, canceling a number of afternoon and evening activities and flights.

A winter weather advisory has been issued for the area. The advisory expires at midnight for Cook, DuPage and Kane counties.

The advisory is in effect until noon Wednesday for Lake and McHenry counties.

Several spin-outs on the roads were reported Tuesday afternoon because of the freezing rain creating slippery conditions. Cars, driveways, parking lots and sidewalks were covered in sheets of dangerous ice.

Hawthorn Woods closed its village hall early, and Mundelein-based Diamond Lake District 76 called off its school board meeting.

All after-school activities were canceled in Elgin Area School District U-46, Carpentersville-based Community Unit District 300, Palatine-Schaumburg High School District 211 and Northwest Suburban High School District 214.

Most scheduled high school sports tonight were canceled.

More than 800 flights have been canceled at O'Hare as of about 6 p.m., ABC 7 Chicago reported. Midway has had more than 80 flights canceled.

FUTURETRACK! A Wintry mix of weather will continue to hit northern IL through the evening and overnight. Rain will slowly creep north and allow for a changeover for counties along I-88 but frozen precip and heavy, wet snow will fall north & west! pic.twitter.com/gUgqjhDOer — Cheryl Scott (@CherylScottWX) January 23, 2019

Meteorologists said 1 to 3 inches of snow is expected to fall across the same area this evening, with areas farther north, like Waukegan and Crystal Lake, possibly getting 6 inches or more.

People are urged to slow down and use caution when driving as the weather will create slippery road conditions that could impact their evening commute, officials said.