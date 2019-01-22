Missing South Elgin girl featured on 'In Pursuit With John Walsh'

Authorities say Heather Unbehaun, shown here, abducted her now 11-year-old daughter, Kayla, in July 2017.

Authorities say Kayla Unbehaun, 11, of South Elgin, shown here, was abducted by her mother, Heather Unbehaun, in July 2017.

An 11-year-old girl from South Elgin who's been missing since 2017 will be featured Wednesday on the TV program "In Pursuit With John Walsh."

Authorities say Kayla Unbehaun was abducted by her mother, Heather Unbehaun, who is wanted on a felony warrant for kidnapping. Relatives said the two were going on a Fourth of July camping trip and never returned.

South Elgin Police Sgt. Mike Doty said mother and daughter are believed to be in the Southeastern United States. "There are unsubstantiated reports they could be in Athens, Georgia," he said.

Kayla's father, Ryan Iserka, was granted full custody of Kayla in early 2017. Her mother had weekly visitation.

"In Pursuit With John Walsh" airs at 9 p.m. Wednesday on Investigation Discovery.

At the time of her abduction, Kayla was 4 feet 4 inches tall and weighed about 60 pounds. She has sandy brown hair and blue eyes. Heather Unbehaun is 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighs 135 pounds and has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information about Kayla and Heather Unbehaun can contact the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678) or South Elgin police at (847) 741-2151 or (630) 232-4739.