Judge limits access to R. Kelly's studio

The Chicago warehouse rented by R. Kelly can be used only between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. and only for recording studio purposes, a Cook County judge ordered Tuesday.

After viewing photos taken last week by Department of Buildings inspectors, Cook County Judge Patrice Ball-Reed stressed that the building may not be used as a residence.

"It looks like people are living there, and that's not good," Ball-Reed said. "Someone is living there."

The warehouse, where Kelly is the only tenant, has come under scrutiny in recent weeks since the airing of a documentary series on Lifetime that detailed a host of allegations of sexual impropriety by Kelly -- mostly involving underage girls. He has repeatedly denied the allegations and has not been charged with any crimes since he was acquitted of child pornography charges in 2008.

