Feder: New lineup debuts today on 102.3 XLC

It's a whole new day on the station that bills itself as "Lake County's Best Variety," Robert Feder writes.

Today marks the debut of a new talent lineup on WXLC 102.3-FM, the Alpha Media hot adult-contemporary station.

Signing on as morning personality from 5 to 10 a.m. weekdays is Wes McKane, who hosted mornings for 16 years at two stations in Milwaukee -- WMYX and WXSS -- until 2017.

Joining McKane as morning co-host is Leah Andersen, who most recently was weekend host and morning fill-in co-host on Alpha Media active rock WIIL 95.1-FM.

Get the full report, and more Chicago media news, at robertfeder.com.