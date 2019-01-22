Feder: New lineup debuts today on 102.3 XLC
Updated 1/22/2019 6:09 AM
It's a whole new day on the station that bills itself as "Lake County's Best Variety," Robert Feder writes.
Today marks the debut of a new talent lineup on WXLC 102.3-FM, the Alpha Media hot adult-contemporary station.
Signing on as morning personality from 5 to 10 a.m. weekdays is Wes McKane, who hosted mornings for 16 years at two stations in Milwaukee -- WMYX and WXSS -- until 2017.
Joining McKane as morning co-host is Leah Andersen, who most recently was weekend host and morning fill-in co-host on Alpha Media active rock WIIL 95.1-FM.
