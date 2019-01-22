Carpentersville resident walking his dog identified as man killed by car in Barrington Hills

hello

A Carpentersville man was struck and killed by a car while walking his dog Saturday in Barrington Hills, authorities said Tuesday.

Barrington Hills police said Michael Buchholz, 28, was walking west with his dog on Dundee Road near Potter Lane when a he was hit by a white 2009 Chevrolet Impala also traveling west at 11:48 p.m. Saturday. East Dundee Fire Department paramedics took Buchholz to Advocate Sherman Hospital in Elgin, where he later was pronounced dead, police said.

The driver of the car remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators, police said. The investigation is ongoing.

Police said Tuesday that weather does not appear to have been a factor in the crash and no tickets have been issued.

Buchholz's dog was uninjured in the crash and taken to a local kennel, police said. The dog has since been returned to Buchholz's family members, police said.

Buchholz's cause of death was pending the results of an autopsy Tuesday by the Kane County coroner's office.