Snowy footprints lead to Elgin burglary suspect

A 54-year-old Elgin man has been charged with three burglaries after Kane County sheriff's deputies followed snowy footprints to his hotel, where stolen goods and burglary tools were found, according to court records and authorities.

Michael J. Gran, whose last known address is listed in court records as the 1700 block of Capital Street, faces two counts of residential burglary, possession of burglary tools, criminal damage to property, unlawful use of a weapon and possession of a stolen firearm and ammunition without a Firearm Owner Identification Card from an arrest last week, according to Kane County court records and the Kane County's sheriff's office.

Kane County Sheriff Ron Hain said in an email that the charges stem from a call to Mason Road near Elgin for a burglary on Wednesday. The patio door, back door, window and siding on the victim's home were damaged. While deputies were searching the outside, they noticed and followed footprints in the snow leading to another house on Mason Road, which also had its rear window forced open.

Deputies tracked the footprints across the street to a vehicle in a hotel parking lot, Hain said. While deputies were searching a Dumpster, they saw Gran walk out of his hotel room and open the vehicle's door.

Gran agreed to let deputies search his vehicle and hotel room, where stolen items including jewelry, handguns, ammunition, pocket knives and collectible coins were found, Hain said. A pry bar and hammer were discovered underneath Gran's laundry, Hain said.

A day after his arrest, Gran also was charged with felony burglary in connection to a Dec. 8, 2018, break-in on the 37W300 block of Mason Road near Elgin, court records show.

Gran has posted bond and is next due in court on Jan. 31. The most severe charge in both cases carries a punishment of probation to up to 15 years in prison.