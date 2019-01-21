Police: Round Lake man let 11-year-old drive himself to school

hello

Khafilu Oshodi, 31, of Round Lake, is accused of allowing an 11-year-old child drive himself to school Jan. 9.

An arrest warrant has been issued for a Round Lake man who authorities say allowed an 11-year-old child to drive himself and a younger child to W.J. Murphy Elementary School in Round Lake Park last week, officials said.

Khafilu M. Oshodi, 31, of the 500 Block of Lakewood Terrace, is charged with child endangerment and driving while license suspended stemming from the Jan. 9 incident, according to Round Lake Park police.

Oshadi has not turned himself in despite multiple calls for him to do so, Police Chief George Filenko said.

"Drop off and pickup are the busiest times of the school day," Filenko said. "Numerous children, staff and parents are present in the drop-off area. This irresponsible behavior could've resulted in any number of tragic scenarios".

Authorities said school employees saw the 11-year-old drive up to the school drop-off point in the 200 block of Greenwood Drive and get out of the vehicle from behind the driver's wheel. A 9-year-old child was seen exiting from the rear seat of the car, Filenko said.

Oshodi then slid over from the front passenger seat to behind the wheel, put the car in gear, and drove off, Filenko said.

School officials notified police several hours later, authorities said. Investigators interviewed several staff members, who later identified Oshodi.

The vehicle the child drove is a former rental that was reported stolen Jan. 14, Filenko added.

Anyone with information about Oshodi or his whereabouts is asked to contact Round Lake Park police at (847) 270-9111.