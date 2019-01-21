New bar on South Side bans phones, Cubs fans, MAGA hats

It's all about the ambiance at The Hyde, a new speakeasy-style bar that opened last week in Hyde Park. And owner Jovanis Bouargoub isn't messing around when it comes to what's allowed inside -- and what's not.

No phones. No Cubs fans. No Trump supporters.

Those are all listed on a set of "House rules" pinned to the door of the bar in the lower level of 5115 S. Harper Ave.

While some of the rules are meant to be cheeky, others could get you kicked out, Bouargoub said.

