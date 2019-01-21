Man dies after being hit by car in Barrington Hills

hello

A 28-year-old man died late Saturday after being struck by a car in Barrington Hills, authorities said.

Barrington Hills police responded to the are of Dundee Road and Potter Lane at 11:48 p.m. for a report of a vehicle crash involving a pedestrian, authorities said.

Paramedics from the East Dundee Fire Department took the man to Advocate Sherman Hospital in Elgin, where he later was pronounced dead, police said. The man's identity has been withheld, pending notification of family, authorities said.

The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and is cooperating with investigators from the Barrington Hills Police Department and the Lake County Major Crash Assistance Team.

Dundee Road was closed between Healy and Bateman roads for several hours while the crash was investigated.