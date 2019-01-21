 
News

How to stay safe while playing in the snow

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 1/21/2019 12:23 PM
hello
  • Holes in a snow bank show where rescuers searched for a child who died after a snow fort collapsed on her at Rothem Church in Arlington Heights.

      Holes in a snow bank show where rescuers searched for a child who died after a snow fort collapsed on her at Rothem Church in Arlington Heights. Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer

A 12-year-old's death when a snow bank collapsed in Arlington Heights Sunday raises questions about what is and is not safe for kids playing in the snow.

Esther Jung died after she and a 9-year-old friend went to play outside Rothem Church, 106 E. College Drive, police said. Authorities said she died as a result of asphyxia and hypothermia. The girls apparently built a fort in the snow bank and were playing when the roof fell in.

In light of the tragedy, the Daily Herald sought advice from experts on keeping kids safe in the snow.

Among the suggestions:

• If you're building a snow fort, always have a partner or close adult supervision. Only one person should be in the fort at a time, leaving someone who could quickly summon help.

• Don't have a roof on your snow fort. Most injuries involving snow forts are caused by collapsed roofs.

• Don't tunnel into an existing snow pile, and especially don't dig straight in, which leaves too much weight overhead.

• Avoid building or playing in snow forts near roads, water and fences. Those hazards add to the danger, and since big snow piles usually are along roads or in parking lots, the chances of being hit by a car or a snowplow add to the risk.

• Keep entrances to snow forts short. Long tunnels can collapse, leaving no room to breath.

• If walls or any part of the structure start to fail, leave immediately and don't go back inside.

Related Coverage
Victim in snow bank collapse identified as pastor's daughter from Elk Grove
Related Article
Victim in snow bank collapse identified as pastor's daughter from Elk Grove
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                               
 