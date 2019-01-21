How to stay safe while playing in the snow

A 12-year-old's death when a snow bank collapsed in Arlington Heights Sunday raises questions about what is and is not safe for kids playing in the snow.

Esther Jung died after she and a 9-year-old friend went to play outside Rothem Church, 106 E. College Drive, police said. Authorities said she died as a result of asphyxia and hypothermia. The girls apparently built a fort in the snow bank and were playing when the roof fell in.

In light of the tragedy, the Daily Herald sought advice from experts on keeping kids safe in the snow.

Among the suggestions:

• If you're building a snow fort, always have a partner or close adult supervision. Only one person should be in the fort at a time, leaving someone who could quickly summon help.

• Don't have a roof on your snow fort. Most injuries involving snow forts are caused by collapsed roofs.

• Don't tunnel into an existing snow pile, and especially don't dig straight in, which leaves too much weight overhead.

• Avoid building or playing in snow forts near roads, water and fences. Those hazards add to the danger, and since big snow piles usually are along roads or in parking lots, the chances of being hit by a car or a snowplow add to the risk.

• Keep entrances to snow forts short. Long tunnels can collapse, leaving no room to breath.

• If walls or any part of the structure start to fail, leave immediately and don't go back inside.