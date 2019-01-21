Feder: Barry Rozner says he's ready to leave The Score

Daily Herald sports columnist Barry Rozner may be calling it quits after 10 years as a prominent weekend and fill-in personality at Entercom sports/talk WSCR 670-AM, Robert Feder writes.

Rozner told Mitch Rosen, operations director of The Score, that he does not expect to be back as host of "Hit & Run," which airs from 9 a.m. to noon Sundays during baseball season.

