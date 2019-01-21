Associated Press
Updated 1/21/2019 3:04 PM
The super blood wolf moon lunar eclipse was visible from the suburbs and all around the world.
This combination photo shows the totally eclipsed moon, center, and others at the different stages during a total lunar eclipse, as seen from Los Angeles, Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019. It was also the year's first supermoon, when a full moon appears a little bigger and brighter thanks to its slightly closer position. During totality, the moon will look red because of sunlight scattering off Earth's atmosphere. That's why an eclipsed moon is sometimes known as a blood moon. In January, the full moon is also sometimes known as the wolf moon or great spirit moon.
The moon fully shadowed by the Earth is seen above the castle of Salgo during a total lunar eclipse near Salgotarjan, 109 kms northeast of Budapest, Hungary, early Monday, Jan. 21, 2019. (Peter Komka/MTI via AP)
A woman stands watching the full moon, at the City Life neighborhood, early Monday Jan. 21 2019, in Milan, Italy. Sunday night, the Earth slid directly between the moon and the sun, creating a total lunar eclipse. It was also the year's first supermoon, when a full moon appears a little bigger and brighter thanks to its slightly closer position.
A full moon rises behind a skyscraper of the City Life neighborhood, early Monday Jan. 21 2019, in Milan, Italy. Sunday night, the Earth slid directly between the moon and the sun, creating a total lunar eclipse. It was also the year's first supermoon, when a full moon appears a little bigger and brighter thanks to its slightly closer position.
A blood moon rises above Christ the Redeemer statue during a lunar eclipse in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Monday, Jan. 21, 2019. It's also the year's first supermoon, when a full moon appears a little bigger and brighter thanks to its slightly closer position to Earth.
A lunar eclipse progresses behind statues on the roof of the State Hermitage Museum in St. Petersburg, Russia, Monday, Jan. 21, 2019. The moon experiences an eclipse when the earth moves directly between the sun and the moon.
A lunar eclipse progresses behind a Russian national flag in St. Petersburg, Russia, Monday, Jan. 21, 2019. The moon experiences an eclipse when the earth moves directly between the sun and the moon.
A lunar eclipse progresses behind a Russian Orthodox Church in Moscow, Russia, Monday, Jan. 21, 2019. The eclipse takes place when the full moon is at or near the closest point in its orbit to Earth, a time popularly known as a supermoon. This means the moon is deeper inside the umbra shadow and therefore may appear darker.
This combination photo shows the different stages of the blood moon and supermoon during a total lunar eclipse in Los Angeles, Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019.
The moon, known as a supermoon due to its slightly closer proximity to Earth, is barely visible in total eclipse over Los Angeles City Hall, one of many iconic area buildings bathed in blue light in support of the L.A. Rams in their NFC Championship Game Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019. The eclipse came and went as predicted. The Rams defeated the New Orleans Saints and are headed to the Super Bowl.
A U.S. Flag in downtown Washington flies in front of the moon during a lunar eclipse, Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019. The entire eclipse will exceed three hours. Totality -- when the moon's completely bathed in Earth's shadow -- will last an hour. Expect the eclipsed, or blood moon, to turn red from sunlight scattering off Earth's atmosphere.
A lunar eclipse progresses behind the "Memorial JK," a monument in honor of the founder of Brasilia, Brazil, Monday, Jan. 21, 2019. It's also the year's first supermoon, when a full moon appears a little bigger and brighter thanks to its slightly closer position to Earth.
A lunar eclipse progresses behind the "Monumento a la Carta Magna y Las Cuatro Regiones Argentinas" in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Monday, Jan. 21, 2019. It's also the year's first supermoon, when a full moon appears a little bigger and brighter thanks to its slightly closer position to Earth.
A lunar eclipse progresses behind the "Monumento a la Carta Magna y Las Cuatro Regiones Argentinas" in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Monday, Jan. 21, 2019. It's also the year's first supermoon, when a full moon appears a little bigger and brighter thanks to its slightly closer position to Earth.
A full moon rises behind a statue of the Virgin Mary in Trier, Germany, Jan. 21, 2019. (Harald Tittel/dpa via AP)
The full moon rises above a building during a lunar eclipse in Marseille, southern France, early Monday Jan. 21 2019. It's also the year's first supermoon, when a full moon appears a little bigger and brighter thanks to its slightly closer position to Earth.
A full moon rises behind a cross of the St. Elisabeth church in Nuremberg, Germany, early Monday, Jan. 21, 2019. (Daniel Karmann/dpa via AP)
