12-year-old girl dies after snow fort collapses in Arlington Heights

A 12-year-old girl died and a 9-year-old was treated for hypothermia Sunday after a snow fort collapsed on top of them outside an Arlington Heights church, authorities said.

The two girls were attending services with their families at Rothem Church, 106 E. College Drive, when they went outside to play, according to a news release from Arlington Heights police. When they weren't back inside about an hour later, their family members started searching for them and found them underneath the snow.

Authorities say the girls had been playing in a snowbank and built a makeshift fort, which then collapsed. Crews responded to the scene at 2:41 p.m., and the girls were taken to Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights.

The 12-year-old, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at 4:30 p.m., police said. The Cook County medical examiner's office is scheduled to conduct an autopsy Monday.

The 9-year-old girl was treated for hypothermia and is being held for observation, officials said.

Police are calling the incident a "tragic accident" and say foul play is not suspected.