Great local wrestler lives on in memorial tournament in Buffalo Grove

Lindsey Durlacher, a former Buffalo Grove High School state wrestling champion, two time all-American and 2006 Greco-Roman World bronze medalist, died after an accident in 2011, but he's far from forgotten.

On Saturday, the 6th-annual Lindsey Durlacher Wrestling Tournament was held at Twin Groves Middle School in Buffalo Grove, where he was a state champion in the 8th grade.

Varsity wrestlers from 12 middle schools participated in the double-elimination tournament, with proceeds benefiting the Lindsey Durlacher Scholarship Fund, to support local athletes who want to wrestle at the college level.

Durlacher, 36, died in his sleep while recovering from surgery after he suffered a broken sternum in a snowmobile accident in Colorado.