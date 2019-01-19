 
Great local wrestler lives on in memorial tournament in Buffalo Grove

 
  • Wrestlers Josh Zimring of Daniel Wright Middle School of Lincolnshire, top, ends up winning his match against Angel Zeferino of Northwood Junior High School in Highland Park at the 6th annual Lindsey Durlacher Wrestling Tournament at in Buffalo Grove on Saturday.

      Wrestlers Josh Zimring of Daniel Wright Middle School of Lincolnshire, top, ends up winning his match against Angel Zeferino of Northwood Junior High School in Highland Park at the 6th annual Lindsey Durlacher Wrestling Tournament at in Buffalo Grove on Saturday. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

  • Adam Greenberg, left, Twin Groves Middle School wrestling coach in Buffalo Grove, and Mike Durlacher of Vernon Hills come together before the start of the 6th annual Lindsey Durlacher Wrestling Tournament at Twin Groves Middle School in Buffalo Grove on Saturday.

      Adam Greenberg, left, Twin Groves Middle School wrestling coach in Buffalo Grove, and Mike Durlacher of Vernon Hills come together before the start of the 6th annual Lindsey Durlacher Wrestling Tournament at Twin Groves Middle School in Buffalo Grove on Saturday. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

  • Adam Greenberg, Twin Groves Middle School wrestling coach in Buffalo Grove, instructs Themba Sitshela, who was in the 105-pound weight class, with some last-minute techniques at the 6th annual Lindsey Durlacher Wrestling Tournament in Buffalo Grove on Saturday.

      Adam Greenberg, Twin Groves Middle School wrestling coach in Buffalo Grove, instructs Themba Sitshela, who was in the 105-pound weight class, with some last-minute techniques at the 6th annual Lindsey Durlacher Wrestling Tournament in Buffalo Grove on Saturday. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

Lindsey Durlacher, a former Buffalo Grove High School state wrestling champion, two time all-American and 2006 Greco-Roman World bronze medalist, died after an accident in 2011, but he's far from forgotten.

On Saturday, the 6th-annual Lindsey Durlacher Wrestling Tournament was held at Twin Groves Middle School in Buffalo Grove, where he was a state champion in the 8th grade.

Varsity wrestlers from 12 middle schools participated in the double-elimination tournament, with proceeds benefiting the Lindsey Durlacher Scholarship Fund, to support local athletes who want to wrestle at the college level.

Durlacher, 36, died in his sleep while recovering from surgery after he suffered a broken sternum in a snowmobile accident in Colorado.

