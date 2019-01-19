Great local wrestler lives on in memorial tournament in Buffalo Grove
Updated 1/19/2019 3:00 PM
hello
Lindsey Durlacher, a former Buffalo Grove High School state wrestling champion, two time all-American and 2006 Greco-Roman World bronze medalist, died after an accident in 2011, but he's far from forgotten.
On Saturday, the 6th-annual Lindsey Durlacher Wrestling Tournament was held at Twin Groves Middle School in Buffalo Grove, where he was a state champion in the 8th grade.
Varsity wrestlers from 12 middle schools participated in the double-elimination tournament, with proceeds benefiting the Lindsey Durlacher Scholarship Fund, to support local athletes who want to wrestle at the college level.
Durlacher, 36, died in his sleep while recovering from surgery after he suffered a broken sternum in a snowmobile accident in Colorado.
- This article filed under:
- News
- Buffalo Grove
- Warren Township High School District 121
- Wrestling
- Youth Sports
- Arlington Heights Newsletter
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.