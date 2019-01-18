Watch live: Jason Van Dyke sentencing for killing of Laquan McDonald

Chicago police Officer Jason Van Dyke was convicted in Oct. 2018 of second-degree murder and aggravated battery, and will likely go to prison for at least several years, if not decades, when he's sentenced Friday, Jan. 18, 2019. (Antonio Perez/Chicago Tribune via AP, Pool, File)

A judge will be sentencing former Chicago police officer Jason Van Dyke today for the 2014 murder and aggravated battery of black teenager Laquan McDonald.

Van Dyke was convicted in October of second-degree murder and 16 counts of aggravated battery. He will likely go to prison for at least several years, if not decades.

But critics of the police department and protesters who cheered Van Dyke's conviction are clearly worried after a judge on Thursday acquitted three officers accused of trying to conceal what happened to protect Van Dyke, who was the first Chicago officer found guilty in an on-duty shooting in a half century and probably the first ever in the shooting of an African-American.

Van Dyke, 40, arrived at the courthouse Friday wearing a yellow jail jumpsuit and being guarded by sheriff's deputies.

Judge Vincent Gaughan first heard legal arguments about whether murder or aggravated battery was the more serious offense under the state's complex sentencing guidelines. If he decides that the murder charge is more serious, that could lead to a lighter sentence.

After that issue is settled, attorneys will call witnesses to build their cases for sentencing, followed by final arguments.

The hearing is bound to be emotional. Van Dyke's wife and young daughters, who pleaded for leniency in letters submitted to the judge, will make statements. Court officials do not know if McDonald's mother, who has remained silent ever since her son's Oct. 20, 2014, death, will speak.

