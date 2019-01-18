Prostitution arrests could cause Mundelein massage parlors to lose licenses

The Mundelein village board will oversee hearings on whether licenses for two massage parlors should be revoked following prostitution arrests. Daily Herald file photo

Two Mundelein massage parlors could be forced to close because of prostitution arrests.

Tung Massage, 463 N. Lake St., and S Massage, 688 S. Lake St., face revocation of their village massage licenses. Hearings are set for 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 21, at village hall, 300 Plaza Circle.

One employee at each businesses was arrested by Mundelein police Nov. 14 and charged with misdemeanor prostitution. Both performed sex acts on undercover officers, police said.

Fengjiao Gao, 56, of the 1300 block of Derby Lane in Mundelein, was arrested at Tung Massage, police said. Fugui Liu, 49, of Chicago, was arrested at S Massage.

The following month, the village board approved significant changes to the rules governing local massage parlors.

Among other tasks, village officials will: review corporate information; request information about operating hours, employees and services; and require police interviews and background checks.

Additionally, Village Administrator John Lobaito now oversees licensing hearings, rather than Mayor Steve Lentz or village trustees.

The arrests at Tung Massage and S Massage predate those changes, however, so the new rules don't apply to the cases being considered Monday, Police Chief Eric Guenther said. The village board will oversee those hearings.