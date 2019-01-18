District 41 to vote on letting superintendent's contract expire, start search for replacement

The Glen Ellyn Elementary District 41 school board will vote Monday to start a national search to replace Superintendent Paul Gordon and allow his contract to expire in June after nearly six years in the top administrative post.

The board's vote abruptly ends months of public silence about Gordon's future in Glen Ellyn and comes in the midst of a five-way race for three board seats in the April 2 election.

Leaders of the teachers union, who staged an October rally in support of Gordon, denounced the move to seek a new superintendent to lead a district that encompasses four elementary schools and one junior high.

"We are disappointed in the board's decision to move in this direction. Dr. Gordon has turned the tide for public education in District 41," Union Co-President Dina Sbarra said in a statement Friday. "His leadership has shown proven results in our schools, and his support for our students and our educators is unparalleled. The board's decision shows that they do not have the best interest of our students in mind."

After the October rally, School Board President Stephanie Clark acknowledged that confidential negotiations about the renewal of Gordon's contract have taken place behind closed doors since spring 2017. Clark did not immediately return a phone call Friday.

His contract -- which pays him $229,392 annually -- ends after the school year in June. If the board doesn't intend to renew Gordon's contract, the pact also calls for the board to give notice no later than April 1.

Sbarra and Tracy Guerrieri, co-presidents of the Glen Ellyn Education Association, and other Gordon supporters expressed concerns last fall that the board could be left scrambling to find a qualified superintendent should it decide to replace Gordon. Sbarra and Guerrieri also highlighted his efforts to reduce the student achievement gap and "reach 77 percent of his long-term goals this year."

"In Illinois, all school board members now have to pledge to support students when they take the school board oath," Guerrieri said in the statement. "It's disappointing to see that our board has failed to make good on that pledge by dragging their feet on the search process.

"We've lost out on a champion for our students, and every day they delayed starting this search meant another good candidate gone. We expect that the board will continue the practice of including all stakeholders in the decision-making process."

The agenda for Monday's meeting in the district's Central Services Office shows the board will hear presentations from two superintendent search firms: School Executive Connect and BWP and Associates. At the end of the meeting, the board will vote to select a firm.

Gordon's original contract was extended for three years in 2015 after a four-hour executive session that ended at 3 a.m. Clark, Kurt Buchholz and then-board member Drew Ellis opposed the deal. Clark and Buchholz ran in 2015 as part of a slate that criticized Gordon's leadership and raised questions about the implementation of a number of curriculum and scheduling changes.

The board seats held by Clark, Buchholz and Erica Nelson are up for election in April 2019.

Gordon was hired after a national search conducted by Ray and Associates and from a pool of nearly 300 candidates to succeed Ann Riebock, who retired. Gordon previously was chief academic officer in a school district in suburban Denver.

In 2017, Gordon was named one of three finalists for the top administrative post in a school district near Seattle, Washington. He also was a front-runner for a superintendent's position he didn't get in his home state of Colorado.