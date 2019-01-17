Metra UP West service returning to normal after morning delays

Metra Union Pacific West Line passengers can expect a normal ride Thursday afternoon following a rough morning commute after a freight train fatally struck a pedestrian near Lombard, officials said.

But earlier, trains in both directions were halted following the collision near Finley Road and Crescent Boulevard at about 6 a.m.

At 8:46 a.m., the railroad was able to start moving trains but extensive delays made thousands of commuters late for work.

"A lot of inbound service was caught west of the scene," Metra spokeswoman Meg Thomas-Reile said.

Police finished their investigation at about 10 a.m. and released the track. At that point, "we focused on the inbound service because we knew that's where most of the people were waiting."

As of noon, all but one train was back on schedule, Metra reported.

The case is still under review, officials said.

For information, please visit the Metra website.