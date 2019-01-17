Glass palace? Romulan space ship? Chicago wants your vote on O'Hare designs

This design for the new O'Hare Global Terminal is from the architectural firm Skidmore Owings and Merrill. Voting is open on five proposals through Jan. 23. Photo Courtesy of city of Chicago

This design for the new O'Hare Global Terminal is from the architectural firm Fentress-Exp-Brook-Garza Joint Venture Partners. Voting is open on five proposals through Jan. 23. Photo Courtesy of city of Chicago

This design for the new O'Hare Global Terminal is from the architectural firm Foster Epstein Moreno Joint Venture Partners. Voting is open on five proposals through Jan. 23. Photo Courtesy of city of Chicago

This design for the new O'Hare Global Terminal is from the architectural firm Studio ORD Joint Venture Partners. Voting is open on five proposals through Jan. 23. Photo Courtesy of city of Chicago

This design for the new O'Hare Global Terminal is from the architectural firm Santiago Calatrava Ltd. Voting is open on five proposals through Jan. 23. Photo Courtesy of city of Chicago

In the next six days, suburbanites and Chicagoans can embrace their inner architect and vote on the future look of O'Hare International Airport.

The city of Chicago on Thursday unveiled five designs for the O'Hare Global Terminal, which will replace Terminal 2 and handle international flights.

"We invite our residents and travelers to weigh in on one of the largest terminals in the country," Mayor Rahm Emanuel said.

Would-be architecture critics can opt for their favorite design at VoteORD21.com now through Jan. 23.

The Global Terminal will be equipped with U.S. Customs and Border Protection screening intended to expedite flight connections and move arriving passengers out of the airport faster.

The voting process involves taking a one-time survey with five questions about the design concept and overall expansion. Public reaction will be considered as the city selects one of five architecture firms competing for the project.

Another element of the $8.5 billion airport improvement plan is expanding Terminal 5 by 25 percent, adding nine gates.

Later, an entrance and facility on the western side of the airport with connections to other terminals plus security and baggage check-in will be built.

Overall, 35 new gates could be added to the airfield.

In addition to viewing the designs online, you can see models on display at the Chicago Architecture Center and at Terminal 2.