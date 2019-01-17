 
Fire breaks out at Aurora McDonald's

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 1/17/2019 7:29 PM
A blaze broke out Thursday at a McDonald's restaurant under renovation at 1023 N. Lake St. in Aurora.

Authorities said insulation caught fire when workers were doing welding.

Lake Street was closed in both directions between Indian Trail and Illinois Avenue while firefighters responded.

• This is a developing story. Check back later for updates at dailyherald.com.

