Fire breaks out at Aurora McDonald's

Firefighters battle Thursday's blaze at the McDonald's at 1023 N. Lake St. Bev Horne | Staff Photographer

Lake Street was closed in both directions between Indian Trail and Illinois Avenue while firefighters responded to a blaze at a McDonald's under renovation. Courtesy of Aurora Fire Department

Authorities said insulation caught fire when workers were doing welding Thursday at a McDonald's under renovation on the 1000 block of Lake Street. Courtesy of Aurora Fire Department

Aurora firefighters battle a fire Thursday at a McDonald's under renovation on the 1000 block of Lake Street. Courtesy of Aurora Fire Department

A blaze broke out Thursday at a McDonald's restaurant under renovation at 1023 N. Lake St. in Aurora.

Authorities said insulation caught fire when workers were doing welding.

Lake Street was closed in both directions between Indian Trail and Illinois Avenue while firefighters responded.

