Feder: Kevin Cross to lead NBC Sports Chicago
Updated 1/17/2019 11:31 AM
Kevin Cross, a prominent Chicago sports producer and media executive for more than 25 years, has been promoted to senior vice president/general manager of NBC Sports Chicago, the regional sports network announced Thursday, reports Robert Feder.
