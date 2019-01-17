Aurora mother charged with dragging boy by hair at hospital

Felony child abuse charges have been filed against a 25-year-old Aurora woman who police say was video recorded Monday dragging her 5-year-old son by his hair through a waiting area at a hospital emergency room.

Tanye M. McNeal, of the 1200 block of Second Avenue, faces three counts of felony aggravated battery and three counts of misdemeanor domestic battery in connection with the incident at Rush Copley Medical Center in Aurora, records show.

A 28-year-old Wisconsin woman recorded the event and called police. The video was posted, but later removed, from a "What's Happening in Aurora" Facebook page, police said.

Aurora police said the Kane County state's attorney's office, the Department of Children and Family Services and medical professionals joined in the ensuing investigation, which is ongoing. McNeal turned herself in to Aurora police Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.

Charging documents allege that before dragging the boy by his hair, McNeal held him down in a chair while pinching his neck, causing bruising. The victim and another 2-year-old boy, also a relative of McNeal, were placed with another family member that night, authorities said.

McNeal is scheduled to appear in bond court this afternoon. If she posts bond, she cannot have contact with the 5-year-old boy or anyone else under 18, court records show.

If convicted of the felony, McNeal faces a punishment ranging from probation to five years in prison.