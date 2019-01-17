Arlington Heights hospital opens a quiet place for families experiencing loss

hello

Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights on Thursday unveiled Jane's Room, a quiet, private space designed for families who suffer stillborn, miscarriage or newborn death in the hospital.

The room -- complete with a sectional sofa, swivel chairs, a bistro set and a flat-screen TV -- was donated by Berkley and Bob Wellstein, who established the Jane B. Wellstein Memorial Fund in honor of their stillborn daughter. They got their first look at the space Thursday afternoon in the hospital's fourth-floor labor and delivery unit.

It's the seventh such Jane's Room in the country. The Wellsteins hope to build more in the future.

"We hope that families who visit Jane's Room will understand that they are not alone and feel the compassion and support from families who have had similar experiences because we know just how devastating and difficult these times can be for the families involved," Bob Wellstein said.