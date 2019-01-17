 
News

Arlington Heights hospital opens a quiet place for families experiencing loss

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 1/17/2019 6:24 PM
hello
  • Berkley Wellstein takes a butterfly from the newly dedicated Jane's Room at Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights. She and her husband, Bob, lost a baby named Jane and have dedicated rooms in hospitals for those experiencing similar loss.

      Berkley Wellstein takes a butterfly from the newly dedicated Jane's Room at Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights. She and her husband, Bob, lost a baby named Jane and have dedicated rooms in hospitals for those experiencing similar loss. Bev Horne | Staff Photographer

  • Visitors get their first look at Jane's Room at Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights on Thursday. The room is a quiet and private space specially designed for families who suffer stillborn, miscarriage or newborn death.

      Visitors get their first look at Jane's Room at Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights on Thursday. The room is a quiet and private space specially designed for families who suffer stillborn, miscarriage or newborn death. Bev Horne | Staff Photographer

Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights on Thursday unveiled Jane's Room, a quiet, private space designed for families who suffer stillborn, miscarriage or newborn death in the hospital.

The room -- complete with a sectional sofa, swivel chairs, a bistro set and a flat-screen TV -- was donated by Berkley and Bob Wellstein, who established the Jane B. Wellstein Memorial Fund in honor of their stillborn daughter. They got their first look at the space Thursday afternoon in the hospital's fourth-floor labor and delivery unit.

It's the seventh such Jane's Room in the country. The Wellsteins hope to build more in the future.

"We hope that families who visit Jane's Room will understand that they are not alone and feel the compassion and support from families who have had similar experiences because we know just how devastating and difficult these times can be for the families involved," Bob Wellstein said.

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                               
 