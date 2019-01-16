Winter storm Harper is heading for suburbs. Here's what you need to know.

Cambria Ace Hardware sales associate Chris Thibodeau stocks up bags of Qik Joe ice melt Thursday in Johnstown, Pennsylvania. Associated Press

Winter Storm Harper is expected to arrive in the suburbs this afternoon.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for the suburbs, starting at 3 p.m. today and ending at noon on Saturday.

Here's everything you need to know about the storm:

When will the storm hit?

Snow is expected to move into the area late this afternoon, beginning in the northern suburbs and moving south.

How much snow are we going to get?

The current forecast calls for 5 to 9+ inches of snow north of I-88. Heavier totals are possible in some areas, especially close to Lake Michigan. Areas south of I-88 can expect 3 to 7 inches of snow.

Snowfall rates of 1 inch per hour are possible during the storm.

Travel conditions

Gusty winds tonight could cause dangerous travel conditions during the storm. Blowing and drifting snow is expected through Saturday.

When will the storm end?

The storm should end Saturday afternoon, but some areas will see lake effect snow starting Saturday evening.

Cold blast coming

Highs Sunday will be in the teens, with lows in the single digits. The cold will continue Monday with highs in the teens and lows around 12.