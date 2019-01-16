Snowstorm, bitter cold, moving into the area this weekend

The first major snowstorm of the season is expected to hit the area this weekend, bringing along more than 6-inches of snowfall to some areas of Illinois, the National Weather Service is reporting.

Meteorologists are forecasting a brief shot of light snow will hit the area Thursday, before the snowstorm moves into the Chicago area Friday evening.

Accumulating snow with gusty winds is expected into Saturday.

Forecast models show most of the area will receive more than 6 inches of snow, with up to 9 inches possible in some areas.

Areas south of Chicago and north into Wisconsin are expected to only pick up 3-5 inches of snow.

Lake effect snow is possible with a continuation of blowing and drifting snow late Saturday into Sunday, officials said.

After the snow moves out of the area, bitterly cold temperatures will move in late Saturday and linger into Monday.

Temperatures are expected to drop to the single digits, with wind chills making it feel as low as -20.