Police: Argument between groups of teens ends in gunfire, injuries

Round Lake Park police are investigating an argument between two groups of teens that led to gunfire and three injuries late Tuesday, authorities said.

Police Chief George Filenko said a group of teens confronted a second group about 10 p.m. at a home in the 300 block of Forest Glen Drive. The dispute escalated to the point where a "sharp-edged weapon" and a gun came out, Filenko said.

Several shots were fired before some of the teens left the area, he added.

One person suffered minor injuries from the gunfire, and two others sustained minor injuries from the bladed weapon, Filenko said. All three were treated at the scene.

Officers from Grayslake, Round Lake, and Round Lake Beach assisted Round Lake Park police officers at the scene, Filenko said. Investigators believe the altercation was a continuation of an argument that took place earlier in the day.

The shooting remains under investigation and no one is custody, Filenko said.