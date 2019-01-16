Feder: Ann Dwyer named editor of Crain's Chicago Business

Courtesy of WTTW/Chicago TonightAnn Dwyer has been promoted to editor of Crain's Chicago Business, becoming the first woman to lead the editorial staff in the publication's 41-year history.

Dwyer, 54, who most recently was managing editor, joined Crain's in 1995 as a copy editor and later moved to the news desk. She succeeds Michael Arndt, who resigned in November after six years as editor.

"Ann is an outstanding, creative editor who comes into this role at the right time in the paper's evolution," Jim Kirk, publisher and executive editor of Crain's, said in announcing the appointment Wednesday.

