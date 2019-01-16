Family of fallen state trooper releases statement

hello

The family of Illinois State Trooper Christopher Lambert, who was killed in the line of duty Saturday while responding to a crash, has released its first statement.

"The family of Trooper Christopher Lambert mourns the loss of our son, husband, father and friend. We would like to thank the law enforcement community and the thousands of others who have expressed their love and concern," family said in a statement released through the Illinois State Police.

"He left this world in the way in which he lived: putting the well-being and happiness of those around him before his own. We will always remember his devotion to his wife and daughter, his dedication to his career and community, and the love and laughter that he shared with us."

Lambert, 34, was assisting people involved in a three-vehicle crash Saturday on Interstate 294 near Willow Road when he was struck and killed by an oncoming vehicle, authorities said.

Lambert, a native of Dayton, Ohio, who lived in Highland Park, is survived by his wife, Halley, a 1-year-old daughter and his parents.

In lieu of flowers, donations may made to the Lambert family by visiting the Illinois State Police Heritage Foundation website at www.isphf.org/donations, or via mail to Illinois State Police Heritage Foundation, P.O. Box 8168, Springfield, IL 62791. On the website, note in the comments section, "Trooper Lambert Memorial Fund."

Visitation is set for 2 to 6 p.m. Thursday at Willow Creek Community Church, 67 Algonquin Road in South Barrington.

A law enforcement walk-through will begin at 6 p.m.

The funeral is set for 10 a.m. Friday. Burial will be private.