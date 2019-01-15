Services, memorial fund set for fallen state trooper

Funeral services for an Illinois State Police trooper killed in the line of duty last week will take place Friday at Willow Creek Community Church in South Barrington, officials said.

Trooper Christopher Lambert, 34, died Saturday from injuries suffered when he was struck by a vehicle as he was outside his patrol car assisting those involved in a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 294 near Willow Road.

Lambert, a native of Dayton, Ohio, who lived in Highland Park, is survived by his wife, Halley, a 1-year-old daughter and his parents.

According to state police, Lambert loved baseball and was an avid Chicago Blackhawks fan. He joined the state police in 2013, after serving in the Army for eight years.

He was assigned to the agency's District 15 Criminal Patrol Team and recognized throughout his career for his hard work, his criminal interdiction efforts and for being a rising leader among his peers, according to a state police statement.

In lieu of flowers, donations may made to the Lambert family by visiting the Illinois State Police Heritage Foundation website at www.isphf.org/donations, or via mail to Illinois State Police Heritage Foundation, P.O. Box 8168, Springfield, IL 62791. On the website, note in the comments section, "Trooper Lambert Memorial Fund."

Visitation is set for 2 to 6 p.m. Thursday at Willow Creek, 67 Algonquin Road in South Barrington. A law enforcement walk-through will begin at 6 p.m.

The funeral is set for 10 a.m. Friday. Burial will be private.