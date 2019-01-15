DuPage County votes to disband election commission

After years of trying, county board members scored a major consolidation victory Tuesday by dissolving the DuPage Election Commission and transferring its functions to the county clerk's office.

The board voted 11-7 to approve the merger. The move came more than four decades after the clerk's office was stripped of its election duties to create the commission.

"This action returns governance of the election process to a model that is used by 100 other counties in the state," Chairman Dan Cronin said before the vote.

Board members debated the issue for more than an hour. The final vote went strictly along party lines, with all 11 Republicans approving the merger and all seven Democrats opposing it.

The Democrats wanted to postpone the transition until after the April 2 election at the request of County Clerk Jean Kaczmarek, another Democrat, who said it would give her office more time to prepare.

But Republican board members argued the merger should take effect immediately because of past troubles at the commission.

State lawmakers last summer approved legislation that allowed the DuPage board to dissolve the election commission after Jan. 1.