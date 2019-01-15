Aurora police investigate after woman recorded dragging boy by hair at hospital

Aurora police are investigating a case of possible child abuse after a woman was video recorded dragging a 5-year-old boy by his hair Monday at an area hospital emergency room and posted on a Facebook "What's Happening" page.

As of early Tuesday afternoon, no charges had been filed and the boy, along with a 2-year-old sibling, had been placed in the care of a relative, police said.

"It's a continuing investigation," police spokesman Dan Ferrelli said. "Our focus early on was to make sure the kids were safe."

Aurora police said they were called about 4:40 p.m. Monday to the Rush Copley Medical Center, 2020 Ogden Ave., after a woman recorded another woman dragging a child by his hair.

Police said they have identified all the people in the video; Ferrelli said police did a preliminary interview with the woman who was recorded. She is not currently in police custody and more information could be released Tuesday afternoon.

Ferrelli declined to disclose the woman's age and said the investigation is ongoing.