96-year-old pulled to safety before train smashes car

A 96-year-old Burr Ridge woman was safely pulled from her vehicle by two men and a police officer just before the car was struck by a Metra train Monday night near Grace Street in Lombard, authorities said.

The woman, Antoinette Lazarra, was driving a 2006 Lincoln Zephyr east on St. Charles Road and attempting to make a right turn on Grace shortly after 8:30 p.m. when she lost control, drove onto the tracks and got stuck. She had been reported missing by her family in Burr Ridge at 8 a.m. that day.

Authorities said Stephen Spapperi, 19, of Lombard, was driving north on Grace Street, approaching the intersection, when he saw the car lose control and drive onto the railroad tracks. Justin Mueller, 24, of Lombard, was driving behind Spapperi and also saw Lazarra get stuck.

Police officer Dan Herrara arrived on the scene and noticed a train headed in their direction. Working with Spapperi and Mueller, he helped Lazarra out of her vehicle and off the tracks.

A short time later, the westbound Metra train struck the car.

Lazarra was treated at the scene by Lombard paramedics. Authorities said she appeared disoriented and was taken to Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove for tests and observation. "It's nice to know that we still have people that act when others are in need," police Chief Roy Newton said Tuesday. "I truly believe that they helped save a life this day. These are both Lombard residents and I'm very proud of our town. Lombard is a community that cares about its neighbors and that's evident with this situation."