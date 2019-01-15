2 Downers Grove students facing discipline for racist video

Two Downers Grove North High School students are facing disciplinary action after posting a video showing one of the girls writing racist terms on a white board, officials said Tuesday.

Downers Grove High School District 99 Superintendent Hank Thiele said the video was made during a cheerleading event at another school and surfaced on social media over the weekend.

District officials quickly identified the students and contacted their parents, Thiele said. All those involved have been cooperative and "understand the seriousness of the issue."

He said the district will follow its disciplinary procedures in dealing with the students.

"This type of behavior is unacceptable and is inconsistent with the values we cherish in District 99," Thiele wrote in a message to the community. "We are disappointed that this happened and apologize for the hurt it has caused."

"We always encourage incidents of concern to be reported to a trusted adult at out schools or posted to Anonymous Alerts," he said.