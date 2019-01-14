Report: Driver saved from train in Lombard

A driver was saved from a vehicle on the tracks before it was struck by a Metra train near Grace Street in Lombard Monday night, CBS 2 reported.

The incident happened shortly after 8:30 p.m., Metra officials told the TV station.

Union Pacific West line train No. 65 was scheduled to arrive in Elburn at 9:06 p.m.

Lombard police responded to the scene but could not provide details Monday night.