Report: Driver saved from train in Lombard
Updated 1/14/2019 10:24 PM
A driver was saved from a vehicle on the tracks before it was struck by a Metra train near Grace Street in Lombard Monday night, CBS 2 reported.
The incident happened shortly after 8:30 p.m., Metra officials told the TV station.
Union Pacific West line train No. 65 was scheduled to arrive in Elburn at 9:06 p.m.
Lombard police responded to the scene but could not provide details Monday night.
