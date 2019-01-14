Pond rescue prompts ice safety tips from Naperville rescuers

Naperville firefighters rescue an 11-year-old boy from a pond at the Chantecleer Lakes apartment and condo complex at McDowell Road and Raymond Drive. Courtesy Naperville Fire Department

Naperville police and fire officials who pulled a boy from the muddy bottom of a partially frozen pond Sunday are following up their rescue with reminders about the dangers of water in the winter.

No matter the appearance of a pond, lake or stream, the safety of ice can't be determined from looks alone, said Andy Dina, deputy chief of the Naperville Fire Department. It's impossible to tell the thickness of ice from a quick glance or whether a surface is truly frozen or just lightly covered with snow.

"No ice is 100 percent safe," Dina said.

The fire department advises activity-seekers to skate on ice rinks provided by the Naperville Park District. But the rinks at Centennial Park, Commissioners Park, Gartner Park, Meadow Glens, Nike Sports Complex and Rotary Hill have not yet been frozen for the season, the park district's website and cancellation hotline said Monday.

To freeze the ice, the park district requires at least 72 hours in a row with temperatures at or below 15 degrees. That hasn't happened in a winter that has featured many above-average temperatures.

"If it's not cold enough for those to freeze," Dina said about the park district rinks, "it's certainly not cold enough for the retention ponds to freeze -- especially not enough to hold a person."

The rescue that prompted the warnings came at 4:57 p.m. Sunday, eight minutes after the fire department received a 911 call saying a child had fallen through the ice of a pond at the Chantecleer Lakes apartment and condo complex at McDowell Road and Raymond Drive.

Police officers and firefighters arrived four minutes after they were called and found an 11-year-old boy in the water, who told them his feet were stuck in the muddy bottom of the pond. A police sergeant threw the boy a rescue disc, and while crews worked to reel him in, a fire department diver swam out to help him return to shore.

"It was pretty much a textbook ice rescue," Dina said. "It went as planned."

The rescue was complete four minutes after responders arrived, but Dina said authorities do not know how long the boy had been in the pond before someone called 911.

Dina was unsure if Chantecleer Lakes had posted signs warning about thin ice or other pond hazards. While it's common for apartment complexes in Naperville to post "no fishing" signs near their retention ponds, Dina said many such signs don't address winter hazards such as skating or walking on ice.

Chantecleer Lakes management did not immediately return requests for comment Monday.

Icy ponds are not the only hazard the fire department warns of this winter. Dina also advises people to be careful when walking or driving, as changing surface temperatures can create unseen icy dangers.

"People have to be really careful," he said. "Everything is going to ice up overnight when you're not expecting it."