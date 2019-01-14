Feder: Five media groups launch election website
Updated 1/14/2019 6:33 AM
Five independent Chicago media organizations have joined forces to launch a free, nonpartisan website designed to prepare voters for the upcoming Chicago municipal election, Robert Feder writes.
Starting today, The Chi.Vote Collective will provide breakdowns on candidates and races, an election-related calendar, news stories and more.
