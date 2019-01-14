Driver saved from train in Lombard

A driver was saved from a vehicle on the tracks before it was struck by a Metra train near Grace Street in Lombard Monday night, officials said on Twitter.

Lombard Police announced on Twitter the driver of the vehicle was evacuated from the vehicle before the vehicle was hit by a train.

Damage to the train or the vehicle are unknown at this time.

Crews remained on the scene of the incident until it was cleaned up. Metra is not reporting any additional delays this morning on the Union Pacific West Line.

The incident happened shortly after 8:30 p.m., Metra officials told CBS 2.

Lombard police responded to the scene but have not reported any additional details since.