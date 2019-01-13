Watch: 11-year-old boy rescued after falling through ice in Naperville

A video released by the Naperville Fire Department shows an 11-year-old boy in the center of the pond grabbing onto a device thrown by police and a rescuer pulling the child to safety.

An 11-year-old boy was rescued Sunday after falling through the ice on a retention pond in Naperville, fire officials said.

Rescue crews responded about 4:50 p.m. to an apartment complex on the 1300 block of McDowell Road and found the boy in the center of the pond surrounded by ice, according to the Naperville Fire Department. He told first responders that his feet were stuck in the mud at the bottom of the pond.

A video released by the fire department shows the boy grabbing onto a rescue disc thrown by a Naperville police sergeant. As officers pulled the child toward shore, a member of the fire department broke through the ice and swam to help him to safety.

Crews were able to get the boy out of the water within four minutes of arriving to the scene, officials said. He received treatment in an ambulance and was then taken to Edward Hospital, where he was stable.

No injuries were reported to emergency personnel.