New owner for Palm Court restaurant in Arlington Heights

Palm Court restaurant in Arlington Heights has a new owner after being run by brothers John and Angelo Sellis for nearly four decades.

George Theodossopoulos, a restaurateur who has helped manage Main Event Entertainment, Medieval Times and Jameson's Charhouse, purchased Palm Court from the Sellis family.

"The previous owner has done a tremendous job," Theodossopoulos told village trustees last week. "It's an institution for the community. We will take pride to continue the successes for many years to come hopefully."

The village board approved a new liquor license for the restaurant, 1912 N. Arlington Heights Road, because of the transfer of ownership.

"After 39 years in the village, we very much appreciate your loyalty to our community," Mayor Tom Hayes said.