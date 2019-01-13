 
News

New owner for Palm Court restaurant in Arlington Heights

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 1/14/2019 8:21 AM
hello
  • Palm Court restaurant in Arlington Heights has a new owner after being run by brothers John and Angelo Sellis for nearly four decades.

    Palm Court restaurant in Arlington Heights has a new owner after being run by brothers John and Angelo Sellis for nearly four decades. Daily Herald File Photo

Palm Court restaurant in Arlington Heights has a new owner after being run by brothers John and Angelo Sellis for nearly four decades.

George Theodossopoulos, a restaurateur who has helped manage Main Event Entertainment, Medieval Times and Jameson's Charhouse, purchased Palm Court from the Sellis family.

"The previous owner has done a tremendous job," Theodossopoulos told village trustees last week. "It's an institution for the community. We will take pride to continue the successes for many years to come hopefully."

The village board approved a new liquor license for the restaurant, 1912 N. Arlington Heights Road, because of the transfer of ownership.

"After 39 years in the village, we very much appreciate your loyalty to our community," Mayor Tom Hayes said.

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                               
 