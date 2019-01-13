Naperville man, 19, charged in October robbery of Aurora gas station

Reed Sommer, 19, of Naperville is charged with armed robbery stemming from the stickup of an Aurora gas station in October.

A 19-year-old Naperville man remained in custody Sunday at the DuPage County jail facing allegations he robbed an Aurora gas station in October while armed with a knife.

Reed Sommer, of the 2500 block of Arcadia Circle, appeared in court on a charge of armed robbery Saturday, when a judge set his bail at $250,000. The charge is a Class X felony punishable by six to 30 years in prison, if he's convicted.

Authorities allege that at about 4:38 a.m. Oct. 24, Sommer entered the Thorntons gas station at 2800 Ogden Ave. in Aurora wearing a ski mask and armed with a knife. The charge alleges he pointed the knife at the clerk, demanded she put money from the register into a bag and then fled the business with about $150.

An Aurora Police Department investigation led to Sommer, who was arrested without incident at his workplace Friday, DuPage County authorities said.

"It is alleged that Mr. Sommer threatened an innocent working woman at knifepoint for $150," DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin said in an announcement of the arrest. "The Aurora Police Department, particularly Det. Koenings, did an exceptional job in identifying and apprehending the defendant in this case."

Sommer's next court appearance is set for Friday in front of Judge Jeffrey MacKay.