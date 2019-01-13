$100 to help family honor memory of 4-month-old boy

hello

Today's recipient of a $100 bill through the Believe Project is Daniel Symonds of Elgin. Here is an excerpt of his story:

"I am a funeral director in Elgin, and I recently had the privilege to serve the family of a 4-month old baby.

"The family from Elgin sadly lost their handsome boy to SIDS. He simply went to sleep one night and never woke up. His parents and family were heartbroken.

"As a father myself, my heart goes out to them. The boy was buried at Mount Hope Cemetery in Elgin, but he has yet to receive a headstone. I would like his parents to receive $100 to put toward that headstone, or anything else that would help honor his memory and heal their hearts."

• The Believe Project is awarding at least $100 daily in January to people with good ideas for how to use the money to do a good deed for someone else.