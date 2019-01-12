State police: Trooper hit, killed on I-294 near Northbrook
Updated 1/12/2019 9:25 PM
An Illinois State Police trooper was fatally struck Saturday evening by a vehicle on I-294 near Northbrook, officials told ABC 7.
He was hit while investigating a crash at milepost 49 near Willow Road, the Chicago Sun-Times reported earlier Saturday evening.
The trooper was from the ISP's District 15, according to ABC 7; no further details were available.
