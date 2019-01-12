Local skaters show their stuff before heading to Nationals in Detroit

Local skaters who will participate in the U.S. Figure Skating Association's national championship competition starting next Saturday in Detroit held a pre-departure exhibition Saturday at Twin Rinks Ice Pavilion in Buffalo Grove, where the reigning senior women's champion trains.

Participating in the exhibition were Ava Neuhaus of south suburban Frankfort, who will compete in juvenile ladies; Matthew Soifer of Riverwoods, juvenile men; Hannah Lofton of Palatine, intermediate ladies; Elsa Cheng of Lincolnshire, intermediate ladies; Calista Choi of West Dundee, novice ladies; and Isabelle Inthisone of Sun Prairie, Wisconsin, novice ladies.

Bradie Tennell of Carpentersville, bronze medalist in last year's team competition at the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, had been scheduled to appear, but was ill.

More information on local skaters appearing at nationals will be in the Good News column in Wednesday's Neighbor section.