Governor-elect visits suburbs during statewide day of service

hello

Gov.-elect J.B. Pritzker helped serve meals to senior citizens in Aurora Saturday evening as part of his pre-inauguration day of service.

Pritzker, whose inauguration is Monday, joined Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin, Alderman Carl Franco and members of Boys II Men, a local leadership organization for young men. The event was at Lutheran Social Services of Illinois Senior Apartments in Aurora.

Other suburban service events linked to the inauguration were at the Crystal Lake Food Pantry and in Vernon Hills, where a volunteer expo helped nonprofits spread the word and recruit help. In all, 13 events were held statewide.

Pritzker plans an inauguration party Monday evening in Springfield to benefit Cabrini Green Legal Aid and the Illinois Fairgrounds Foundation.