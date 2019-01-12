 
Politics

Governor-elect visits suburbs during statewide day of service

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 1/12/2019 7:48 PM
hello
  • Gov.-Elect J.B. Pritzker and Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin greet the residents of the Lutheran Social Services of Illinois Senior Apartments, including Catherine Cross of Aurora on Saturday.

      Gov.-Elect J.B. Pritzker and Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin greet the residents of the Lutheran Social Services of Illinois Senior Apartments, including Catherine Cross of Aurora on Saturday. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

  • Gov.-Elect J.B. Pritzker greets the residents of the Lutheran Social Services of Illinois Senior Apartments in Aurora on Saturday.

      Gov.-Elect J.B. Pritzker greets the residents of the Lutheran Social Services of Illinois Senior Apartments in Aurora on Saturday. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

  • Gov.-Elect J.B. Pritzker and his wife, M.K., along with Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin, greet the residents of the Lutheran Social Services of Illinois Senior Apartments on Saturday, including Eloisa Lopez.

      Gov.-Elect J.B. Pritzker and his wife, M.K., along with Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin, greet the residents of the Lutheran Social Services of Illinois Senior Apartments on Saturday, including Eloisa Lopez. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

  • Gov.-Elect J.B. Pritzker chuckles over the big letters presented to him by Alex Alexandrou, Aurora's chief management officer, on Saturday at the Lutheran Social Services of Illinois Senior Apartments.

      Gov.-Elect J.B. Pritzker chuckles over the big letters presented to him by Alex Alexandrou, Aurora's chief management officer, on Saturday at the Lutheran Social Services of Illinois Senior Apartments. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

  • Gov.-Elect J.B. Pritzker calls a mean game of bingo Saturday for the residents of the Lutheran Social Services of Illinois Senior Apartments in Aurora.

      Gov.-Elect J.B. Pritzker calls a mean game of bingo Saturday for the residents of the Lutheran Social Services of Illinois Senior Apartments in Aurora. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

Gov.-elect J.B. Pritzker helped serve meals to senior citizens in Aurora Saturday evening as part of his pre-inauguration day of service.

Pritzker, whose inauguration is Monday, joined Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin, Alderman Carl Franco and members of Boys II Men, a local leadership organization for young men. The event was at Lutheran Social Services of Illinois Senior Apartments in Aurora.

Other suburban service events linked to the inauguration were at the Crystal Lake Food Pantry and in Vernon Hills, where a volunteer expo helped nonprofits spread the word and recruit help. In all, 13 events were held statewide.

Pritzker plans an inauguration party Monday evening in Springfield to benefit Cabrini Green Legal Aid and the Illinois Fairgrounds Foundation.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                               
 