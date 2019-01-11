DuPage clerk: Dissolve election commission after April election

DuPage County Clerk Jean Kaczmarek says plans to merge her office with the county election commission should wait until after the April election.

Kaczmarek released a statement Friday, just days before county board members were expected to vote to dissolve the commission and return its duties to the clerk's office.

Kaczmarek said in her statement that she's been doing research on the merger since she took office last month.

"I have conveyed to county board Chairman Dan Cronin that I remain convinced that merging the two offices following the conclusion of the ongoing election best serves the interest of the citizens of DuPage County," said Kaczmarek, a Glen Ellyn Democrat who defeated Republican incumbent Paul Hinds during the November election.

Kaczmarek pointed out that she and Hinds both agreed during the campaign that the change should take place after the April election to give the clerk more time to prepare.

The clerk's office is responsible for sending out property tax bills and handling other documents such as birth certificates, marriage licenses and death certificates. Overseeing elections soon will be added to that list.

Election oversight power was stripped from the clerk's office in the early 1970s to create the election commission. However, there have been serious problems during previous elections, including a blunder that delayed results for hours during last spring's primary.

So county board members got state law changed to allow them to dissolve the commission and return its functions to the clerk's office. The change in the law took effect Jan. 1 and original plans called for the county board to approve the merger this month and have it take effect immediately.

Kaczmarek has said DuPage's structure for running elections has been in place for decades, so waiting a few months won't make a difference.

She also has said the clerk should be actively involved in discussions about the transition, so she is asking Cronin to appoint her to the election commission board at no additional salary.

"Such an appointment would maintain institutional continuity and allow the election currently in progress to continue with minimal disruption," Kaczmarek said. "It would also provide me with the opportunity to familiarize myself with the commission's operations in advance of a full merger."

The 1973 state law that formed the election commission required both political parties be represented on the three-person election commission board. Republicans hold two of the three seats.

Until the election commission is disbanded, the county clerk can serve on the board, Kaczmarek said.

Kaczmarek, who publicly has been calling for the merger since 2013, made it clear she still supports the idea.

"I look forward to collaborating with the county board on preparing implementation plans and drafting an ordinance setting out the terms and effective date of a consolidation of the two offices," she said.