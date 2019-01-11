Aurora police seek missing teen last seen in Chicago

Aurora police are looking for information about young woman who has been missing for a week and was last seen in Chicago.

Rakiya Haynes, 18, was last seen on Friday, Jan. 4, on the 1200 block of West 95th Place on the city's South side, according to police.

Police also said they have information she is possibly being held against her will by an unknown man. Haynes is described as 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighing 213 pounds.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Aurora Police Department investigators at (630) 256-5500.