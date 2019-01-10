Two sought in Carpentersville crowbar attack, robbery

hello

Carpentersville police are searching for two people accused of forcing their way into an apartment Dec. 20, beating a man with a crowbar and stealing a pair of jeans, cellphone and $500.

Arrest warrants have been issued for Thomasina Benford, 35, of the 2600 block of Sherman Avenue, Schaumburg, and Delaunce C. Gray, 26, of the 1400 block of East 69th Place, Chicago. They are charged with home invasion with a deadly weapon, home invasion causing injury, armed robbery without a firearm and aggravated battery, all felonies, according to Kane County court records.

Carpentersville Police Chief Michael Kilbourne said Benford and Gray went to the apartment on the 0-99 block of Oxford Drive in the village between 5:30 and 6 a.m., knocked on the door and barged in.

"They forced their way into the apartment," said Kilbourne, who noted the woman who answered the door was knocked down and injured when the door was pushed open.

Benford, who was armed with a crowbar and "some type of pepper spray," attacked a man in the apartment, the chief said. Benford and Gray left with a pair of jeans that contained a cellphone, $500 and the man's Social Security card, Kilbourne said.

Both occupants of the apartment were injured but declined medical treatment, Kilbourne said.

The male victim knew Benford. Kilbourne said he did not know if Gray knew the victims.

If convicted of the most severe charge of home invasion, Benford and Gray face a punishment ranging from six to 30 years in prison with no possibility of probation.