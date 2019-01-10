Traffic snarled on Route 83 in Mundelein after morning crash
Updated 1/10/2019 9:08 AM
A crash near the intersection of Route 83 and Diamond Lake Road in Mundelein is snarling traffic this morning.
Lake County sheriff's officials investigating the crash said there were injuries involved in the crash.
Authorities are advising alternate routes after part of Route 83 was closed as the crash is investigated, though the road was recently reopened.
No other details about the crash are known at this time.
